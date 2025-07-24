Denpasar (Indonesia), Jul 24 (AP) Indonesian authorities said Thursday they have arrested two foreigners accused of smuggling cocaine to the tourist island of Bali.

A Brazilian man and a South African woman were arrested separately on July 13 after customs officers at Bali's international airport saw suspicious items in the man's luggage and the woman's underwear on X-ray scans.

Indonesia has extremely strict drug laws, and convicted smugglers are sometimes executed by firing squad.

The 25-year-old Brazilian man, who police identified by his initials as YB, was arrested with 3,086.36 grams of cocaine in the lining of his suitcase and backpack shortly after he arrived at the airport from Dubai, said Made Sinar Subawa, head of the Eradication Division at Bali's Narcotic Agency.

The same day, customs officers caught a 32-year-old South African woman, identified as LN, and seized 990.83 grams of cocaine she in her underwear, Subawa said.

During interrogation, YB said that he was promised 400 million rupiah (USD 2,450) to hand the cocaine he obtained in Brasilia to a man he called as Tio Paulo, while LN expected to get 25 million rupiah (USD 1,500) after deliver the drugs to someone she identified as Cindy, according to Subawa.

Subawa said a police operation failed to catch the two people named by the suspects, whom police believe are low-level distributors.

Authorities presented the suspects wearing orange prison uniforms and masks, with their hands handcuffed, at a news conference in Denpasar, the capital, along with the cocaine they were found with.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

The Denpasar District Court later Thursday is set to sentence two other groups of foreigners on drug charges. Verdicts for an Argentine woman and a British man who were accused of smuggling cocaine onto the island, and for drug offense against a group of three British nationals, including a woman, are expected to be read out separately at the same court.

About 530 people are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, including 96 foreigners, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections' data showed. Indonesia's last executions, of a citizen and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016. (AP)

