Jakarta, Jul 24 (AP) Indonesia has strongly condemned the Israeli Parliament's symbolic motion to annex the occupied West Bank.

In a statement Thursday by Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, reiterated that Israel has no legitimate sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territory and that such actions do not alter the legal status of the territory.

“This move constitutes an act of annexation, violating the fundamental principle of non-acquisition of territory by force,” the statement said.

“We reaffirm our support for the establishment and sovereign State of Palestine within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Two-State Solution.”

The declarative motion, passed Wednesday by the Israeli Parliament, or Knesset, has no direct legal implications, although it could place the issue of annexation on the agenda of future debates.

The Southeast Asian nation urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take concrete measures to halt what it termed Israel's illegal actions, saying it aims to make its illegal occupation of Palestinian territory permanent. (AP)

