Jakarta [Indonesia] November 22 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared the end of Indonesia's poliovirus type-2 outbreak, marking a major milestone in the country's public health efforts after years of low vaccination coverage. The announcement came on 19 November after no poliovirus was detected in children or the environment since June 2024.

According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 60 million additional doses of polio vaccine were administered nationwide as part of the emergency response, as per the WHO.

Also Read | What Is Subclade K? Know All About The New H3N2 Mutation That Could Make This Winter More Dangerous.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin credited the achievement to the dedication of healthcare workers, the cooperation of parents, and support from global partners, according to WHO.

"We have managed to stop the spread of polio in Indonesia thanks to the dedication of our health workers, commitment of parents and communities to get the children vaccinated and the support of our partners. Every child deserves protection. We must keep working to make sure polio does not return by ensuring all children receive complete age-appropriate polio immunisations," he said.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Normalcy Returns to Bara District After Violent Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election, Security Concerns Remain.

He also warned that the threat of polio remains in areas where immunisation coverage is still low.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr Saia Ma'u Piukala said Indonesia's success strengthens the entire region's polio-free status.

"Indonesia's success marks a vital step towards a polio-free world. It also reinforces the entire WHO Western Pacific Region's ability to retain its polio-free status, an achievement we proudly reached 25 years ago,"he said, urging all countries to stay vigilant.

The outbreak began in October 2022 with the first case detected in Aceh. Additional cases were confirmed in Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, North Maluku, Central Papua, Highland Papua and South Papua, with the last case reported on 27 June 2024.

The Indonesian government launched multiple rounds of vaccination campaigns using the novel OPV-2 (nOPV2) vaccine and improved routine immunisation coverage. Children receiving their second dose of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) rose from 63 per cent in 2023 to 73 per cent in 2024.

To further improve protection, Indonesia introduced a hexavalent vaccine combining DPT-HB-Hib and IPV, offering immunity against six diseases in a single shot. The programme began in October 2025 in Yogyakarta, West Nusa Tenggara, Bali and six Greater Papua provinces, with nationwide expansion planned next year.

Independent assessments under the Global Polio Eradication Initiative were conducted in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The review concluded that Indonesia had implemented a high-quality response and closed transmission, fulfilling all criteria for outbreak closure.

UNICEF Indonesia Representative Maniza Zaman said the achievement showed the power of collective effort.

"This shows what is possible when communities, health workers and partners unite. We must keep up the momentum so every child receives the immunisation they need to grow up healthy and free from polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases."

The Ministry of Health said it will continue strengthening surveillance, routine immunisation and community engagement to ensure the disease does not return, as per WHO.

The milestone was achieved through collaboration between the Indonesian government, WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, CHAI, Rotary International, and thousands of frontline health workers across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)