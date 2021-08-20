Jakarta [Indonesia], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,004 within one day to 3,950,304, with the death toll adding by 1,348 to 123,981, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 26,122 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,499,037.

Also Read | Greek Wildfires: Hundreds of Firefighters Battle Flames, Winds Hamper Operations.

To date, at least 30.75 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 56.50 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Japan Preparing to Offer 3rd Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine to Medical Workers, Says Minister in Charge Taro Kono.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)