Jakarta [Indonesia], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,262,157, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by eight to 144,071, while 152 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,113,472.

The number of cases of the Omicron variant is increasing in the country.

On Tuesday, the Indonesian government announced its first locally transmitted Omicron case found in capital Jakarta, making the total number of the Omicron cases stand at 47.

To prevent the further spread of the new variant, authorities are accelerating vaccination programs. More than 157.80 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 111.56 million have taken the second dose.

So far, Indonesia has administered over 270.65 million doses of vaccines, including the third booster jabs.

The government aims to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

