Jakarta [Indonesia], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 393 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,098, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,728, while 379 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,216.

Also Read | Texas Attorney Thomas J Henry Filed a Massive Lawsuit Seeking Up to USD 2 Billion Over Astroworld Concert Tragedy.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 134.02 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 88.76 million have taken the second dose.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Singapore Plans to Vaccinate Children Below 12 Against Coronavirus From January 2022.

Indonesia has so far administered over 223.98 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)