Jakarta [Indonesia] September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,128 within one day to 4,174,216, with the death toll adding by 250 to 139,415, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 11,246 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,942,473.

On Tuesday, Indonesia received another batch of Chinese ready-to-use Sinovac vaccine through the COVAX Facility multilateral scheme.

To date, at least 42.56 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 74.25 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

