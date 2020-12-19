Jakarta [Indonesia], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,751 in a day to 657,948 with the death toll rising by 145 to 19,659, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 4,265 more people were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recovered patients to 536,260.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,899 new cases, West Java 1,132, Central Java 998, East Java 752 and South Sulawesi 391.

No new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province. (ANI/Xinhua)

