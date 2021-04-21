Jakarta [Indonesia], April 21 (ANI): An Indonesian submarine with 53 people on board lost contact with the navy after a training drill near the sea in Bali Island, a navy spokesperson informed on Wednesday.

The Indonesian military said it has sought help from Singapore and Australia in the search mission, Chinese state media agency Xinhua reported.

The German-made KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was reportedly conducting a drill in waters north of Bali when it lost contact early Wednesday.

According to local media, the submarine is feared to have sunk about 60 miles off the northern coast of Bali.

The submarine reportedly lost contact at around 3:00 am local time on Wednesday.

"Right after being given permission to dive, after being given the clearance, (the submarine) lost contact," said Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, as quoted by local media. (ANI)

