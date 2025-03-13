Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): The India-Bangladesh Naval Exercise Bongosagar 2025 and Coordinated Patrol was conducted in Bay of Bengal this week.

The exercise saw participation of INS Ranvir from Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from Bangladesh Navy

"The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges," statement by the Indian Navy said.

The exercise involved a range of complex operations encompassing surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, Visit- Board-Search- Seizure (VBSS) cross boarding, communication drills, quiz for Ops team and Junior officers on professional topics and steam past, as per the statement.

The exercise provided the opportunity for both navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations. The exercise has strengthened coordination and confidence between the two navies thereby improving the ability to undertake coordinated operations and respond swiftly and effectively against emerging threats at sea.

The enhanced synergy of naval operations between the two navies is the testament to the shared commitment of countering global security challenges towards security and stability in the region promoting Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative of India.

Exercise Bongosagar is aimed at developing a high degree of interoperability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations between the two navies.

The Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy conducted the 4th edition of bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in the Northern Bay of Bengal from November 7-9, the Ministry of Defence stated

According to the Ministry, ships and aircraft from both navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

Indian Navy Ships Kuthar, Kiltan and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships Abu Bakr, Abu Ubaidah and MPA. (ANI)

