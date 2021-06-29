New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): Aiming to strengthen strong relations between India and Egypt, the Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar has arrived at Alexandria for two days as part of a goodwill visit.

According to an official statement, Both the countries share warm bilateral relations, and ships of the Indian Navy have frequently visited Alexandria port.

Commanding Officer INS Tabar, Captain M Mahesh and the crew of his ship laid wreaths at Alexandria Naval Unknown Soldier Memorial. The Commanding Officer also called upon Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base.

On departure from port, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the Egyptian Navy Ship Toushka. The exercise included helo deck landing operations and underway replenishment drills.

These evolutions at sea exemplified naval cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy. The goodwill visit by INS Tabar aims to strengthen strong relations between the two sides and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship. (ANI)

