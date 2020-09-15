New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Indian warship INS Talwar on Monday undertook refuelling with US Navy tanker USNS Yukon in the northern Arabian Sea under Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA).

"INS Talwar on mission-based deployment in Northern Arabian Sea undertook refuelling with @USNavy Fleet Tanker USNSYukon under LEMOA," Indian Navy tweeted.

In the following tweet, the Navy said, "The evolution apart from highlighting interoperability between Indian Navy and US Navy enables presence for enhancing maritime security."

In 2017, Manohar Parrikar, then Indian Defence Minister and Ash Carter, then US Defence Secretary, signed the key logistics agreement to enable forces of both the countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

The LEMOA facilitates the provision of logistical support, supplies, and services between the US and Indian militaries on a reimbursable basis, and provides a framework to govern them. (ANI)

