Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 5 (ANI): The Interim government has decided not to allow Indian-origin Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to enter Bangladesh. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee at the Home Ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Quoting sources, the daily Prothom Alo reported that the meeting discussed the possible visit of Zakir Naik. "If Zakir Naik comes to Bangladesh, there will be a huge crowd. A large number of law enforcement personnel will be needed to control the crowd. There is no opportunity to deploy so many members there at the moment, focusing on Zakir Naik's visit to Bangladesh", the report said.

The meeting of the core committee on law and order was held under the chairmanship of Home Affairs Advisor Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

A company called Spark Event Management recently announced on their Facebook post that they will bring Zakir Naik to Bangladesh at the end of November.

"Spark Event Management is the sole authorised organiser of Dr. Zakir Naik Bangladesh Tour 2025. The event is being held with the permission of the Government of Bangladesh and in collaboration with the concerned authorities," the company said.

Dhaka on Sunday said that it has taken note of the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the possible visit of a prominent Islamic scholar to Bangladesh.

"We have taken note of the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the possible visit of a prominent Islamic scholar or cleric to Bangladesh," Foreign Ministry spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam told ANI on Sunday.

He further said, "We also believe that no country, including India, should provide shelter to any accused or fugitive individuals from another country." (ANI)

