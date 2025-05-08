Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 8 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen their cooperation and promote the teachings of the Buddha.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Secretary General of IBC Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, and Most Ven. Thich Thien Nhon, President of VBS, in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | What Are Harop Drones? All About Israeli-Made Harpy Drone Which Has Become Key Asset in Arsenal of India and Several Countries.

The signing ceremony took place during the exposition of the Holy Relics of the Buddha in Vietnam, coinciding with the UN Day of Vesak 2025.

According to the Ministry of Culture statement, "this Memorandum of Understanding was in pursuance of the agreement signed on May 29, 2022, between the two bodies in the spirit of deepening cooperation and advancing the shared ideals of compassion, wisdom, and peace as enshrined in the teachings of the Buddha."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Rajasthan Border With Pakistan Sealed; Armed Forces on High Alert.

This declaration, the official launch of the Vietnam Chapter of the International Buddhist Confederation, was also signed, as a witness by the Vice President of the Sangha, Most Ven. Thich Thien Phap and from India by the Director General of IBC, Abhijit Halder, in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya and Most Ven. Dr Thich Nhat Tu, Standing Vice Chancellor, Vietnam Buddhist University and Vice President of IBC.

The signing ceremony was attended by several senior Sangha members from the Vietnamese, including VBS members who have been actively involved in India related activities on the VBS.

This Chapter shall broadly serve as a platform to promote the core values of Buddha Dhamma in Vietnam and beyond, contributing to global peace, harmony, and sustainable development; besides strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among Buddhist traditions, schools, and practitioners across nations, as per the Ministry of Culture.

"It would also facilitate cultural, educational, and humanitarian exchange programs and support research, publications, and events that enhance understanding and dissemination of Buddhist teachings," the statement added.

The agreement also enables representation of Vietnam's Buddhist community in regional and international forums coordinated by the IBC.

The IBC and the VBS have been traditional partners since the inception of IBC. Senior members of the VBS are members of the governing Body of IBC. This agreement will further strengthen bonds between the Buddhist bodies of the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)