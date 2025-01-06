Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 10 others, including her former Defence Adviser Major General (retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, according to a report by Daily Star.

The warrants relate to two cases involving allegations of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The orders were issued by the tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, following two petitions filed by the prosecution seeking the arrest of the 11 individuals.

In its directive, the tribunal has ordered the authorities to arrest and produce Sheikh Hasina and the others before it by February 12, The Daily Star reported.

Notably, Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime. Hasina is currently facing multiple court cases related to fatalities during her rule, including accusations of crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that India received the request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka.

"We have confirmed that we have received a request from the Bangladeshi side on Hasina's extradition. Beyond that, I have nothing further to add," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in the weekly briefing.

The confirmation came after Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, sent a diplomatic note to India's Foreign Ministry requesting Hasina's extradition.

Earlier in October, ICT had issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 other top Awami League leaders, including former ministers and officials.

The arrest warrant was issued in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising. ICT, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide were filed against former Hasina and many of her party member with the ICT investigation agency. (ANI)

