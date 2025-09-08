New York [US], September 8 (ANI/ WAM): Artificial intelligence and digital technologies are transforming every aspect of our lives - including policing, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the third International Day of Police Cooperation, observed on September 7 every year.

''We reaffirm that technology must serve the public good. Digital tools -- including AI -- offer powerful capabilities: enhancing investigations, expanding access to justice, and helping prevent crime and terrorism. Used responsibly, they can strengthen the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of police institutions around the world,'' Guterres added.

But, he noted, modernisation must be anchored in values. These tools must be deployed in ways that uphold human rights, mitigate bias, and comply with international law.

''In critical decisions, technology must never replace human judgement, nor diminish the role of trained, professional, and ethical police officers committed to those they serve. In the life-altering decisions police make each day, humanity must remain at the core.''

''Through cooperation, let us harness innovation to rebuild trust, foster community-oriented policing, and shape a future of safety and justice for all,'' he concluded. (ANI/ WAM)

