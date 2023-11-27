Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim World League (MWL) gathered the Union of OIC News Agencies, comprising 57 countries, and the most significant international news agencies from Asia, Europe, and the Americas in an international forum, entitled "The Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence," which kicked off today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event's inaugural session included a screening of a short film about the role of the media in shaping public opinion and the awareness of societies, both negatively and positively.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Four-Year-Old Israeli-US Girl Whose Parents Were Killed in October 7 Attacks Released.

The first session discussed the role of religious institutions and leaders in combating hate speech and violence on media platforms, while the second session discussed bias and misinformation in international media.

The third addressed the ethical responsibility of international media, while the fourth session discussed the topic of religious and international media alliances to counter hate speech and extremism.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Releases 9-Year-Old Irish-Israeli Girl Who Was Thought To Be Dead.

On the forum's sidelines, a memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Muslim World League and the Union of OIC News Agencies. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)