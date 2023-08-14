Tehran [Iran], August 14 (ANI): At least one person has been killed and seven others were injured after an attack on a Shia shrine in Shiraz city of Iran, Iranian News Agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported citing top government officials in Fars province.

The attack targeting the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz took place on Sunday, IRNA reported. According to early reports, the attacker opened fire at people after being confronted by security guards at the gates of the shrine.

Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla called the attacker a Takfiri element. Sofla said that the person has been arrested and is being questioned by the judicial authorities, according to IRNA.

In October last year, 13 people were killed in a terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh. At the time, a gunman entered the shrine with an automatic rifle and shot at a group of pilgrims and staff, Al Jazeera reported.

According to authorities, the gunman killed 13 people and injured 40 others before being killed by security forces, according to Al Jazeera report. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack on the shrine. (ANI)

