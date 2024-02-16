Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Iranian Consular Assistant at the Tehran Consulate General, Mohsen Moghaddami on Friday inaugurated the 10-day food festival organized by the Iran Consulate at The Park Hotel in Hyderabad from February 16 to 25.

The Iranian food festival marks a unique collaboration between the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad and the CD Foundation as this partnership aims to celebrate cultural diversity through the universal language of food, fostering deeper cultural understanding and appreciation.

In the festival, four Chefs from two different regions, Sistan-e-Baluchistan and Bandra Abbas, of Iran have been invited to host this gastronomic journey through the Authentic, rich and flavourful cuisine of Iran, curated to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

The Iranian Chefs namely Mona Poordarya Einezhad, Elaheh Sarani, Hamid Poudineh and Maryam Sarani Samat are experts in the field of baking, kababs and Different cuisines of Iran.

The guests who will attend the festival can expect to savour an array of authentic Iranian dishes meticulously crafted by expert chefs, including traditional favourites such as kebabs, rice dishes, and delectable Persian desserts. Each dish showcases the distinctive flavours, aromas, and culinary techniques that define Iranian cuisine.

In addition to the sumptuous food offerings, the Iranian Food Festival will feature cultural displays, highlighting the rich heritage and traditions of Iran. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, experiencing the warmth and hospitality synonymous with Iranian culture.

Speaking at the festival, Iranian Consular Assistant at the Tehran Consulate General, Mohsen Moghaddami said, "Today, we are opening Iranian food festival. it will last for 10 days from 15 to 25 Feb. So, we invited four chefs to present Iranian food in Hyderabad. We invite Hyderabadies to taste Iranian food. This would be non-spicy experience food for the Indian community."

Moreover, The Park executive chef, Satya Pindari said, "Today, we give samplers for the display. The motto of Iranian festival is to bring a new concept to Hyderabadi. There is a bit of a connection of Hyderabadi and Christian food and the ingredients are similar. Four chefs came from Iran, a Kabab specialist, a curry specialist, a Rice specialist and a bread specialist. All these four specialists, are giving expertise to my team in Kitchen and restaurant." (ANI)

