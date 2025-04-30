By Shailesh Yadav

Tehran [Iran], April 30 (ANI): The grand opening of the five-day 7th Iran Expo Exhibition--the country's largest export-focused event--was held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, marking a significant step toward strengthening Iran's global business ties.

Over 2,000 traders and businessmen from 106 countries have been invited to attend the expo, which will provide foreign participants the opportunity to negotiate and trade with major Iranian brands involved in various industrial sectors. With participation from over 100 countries, the expo sets the stage for new business negotiations and international collaborations.

Over 800 leading Iranian companies are exhibiting their achievements during the five-day event, which aims to generate new trade opportunities. The expo is hosting traders and officials from 106 countries, including prominent figures such as the Secretary Generals of the D-8, ECO, IORA, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In a conversation with ANI, Ali Chagharvand, Deputy of Commission, Assembly and Councils at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, stated, "More than 3,000 traders from 110 countries are participating in this Expo. From India alone, we have more than 100 businessmen. Compared to last year, we're seeing notable improvement."

On Iran-India trade relations, he added, "The Iranian Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Indian government and the Embassy of India. I believe this relationship should strengthen further."

He emphasised that this year's expo offers a more advanced platform for B2B negotiations and international networking compared to previous editions.

Mohammadreza Ghaderi, Executive Director of Iran Expo and CEO of 4Fasl Holding, explained, "We help companies prepare and present their investment opportunities. We facilitate investment through consultancy services and assist in promoting their strengths."

He continued, "At this exhibition, we're holding B2B meetings with investors and companies offering investment prospects. We're also encouraging countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and China to establish national pavilions at the upcoming Kish Expo."

Regarding Indian participation, Ghaderi noted, "We are organising meetings with Indian companies and investors, encouraging their participation in the Kish Expo scheduled for December this year."

With strong government backing and heightened international interest, the 7th Iran Expo not only bolsters Iran's economic links worldwide but also underscores the growing importance of the exhibition industry in Iran's broader economic strategy.

Gorgi, Secretary General of the Iran-Japan Chamber of Commerce, told ANI, "Iran has tremendous investment potential. Iranians have been traders for centuries. We once bought spices from India and sold them to Europe. My grandparents did business with India when Karachi was still part of it. While Iran may not be as large as India, it offers a substantial market."

First launched in 2013, the Iran Export Exhibition (IRAN EXPO) is held annually with the support of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As one of the largest international trade events in Iran and the Middle East, it features a diverse range of products and attracts buyers from across the globe.

The exhibition provides international traders a chance to explore the latest offerings from prominent Iranian firms. Despite various challenges, IRAN EXPO has continued to serve foreign buyers, expanding trade relations with over 100 countries.

This edition highlights six major product categories: Food Industry, Agriculture, and Fisheries, Handmade Carpets, Handicrafts, Tourism, Medicine, Medical and Laboratory Equipment, Chemical Products, Building Industry and Technical Engineering Services, and Petrochemical Industry.

IRAN EXPO is committed to promoting trade by showcasing high-quality Iranian export products tailored to meet the demands of international markets. (ANI)

