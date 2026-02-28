Mumbai [Maharashtra], February 28 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said that his country's position on the developments in the Middle East remains clear and Iran is the "principal source of instability and terror" throughout the region.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Carney said Iran has one of the world's worst human rights records and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons.

In his first remarks on the situation in the Middle East after Israel launched a "pre-emptive" strike against Iran and Israel and the United States launched a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Iran, the Canadian Prime Minister said his country and its international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program.

"Canada's position on the developments in the Middle East remains clear - Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East. It has one of the world's worst human rights records and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons," Carney said.

"Canada and our international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program, including at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and with the United Nations' reimposition of sanctions this past September," he added.

The Canadian PM is on a four-day tour of India and earlier participated in an innovation showcase and met university researchers

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on March 2.

Coinciding with the visit, India and Canada launched the Talent and Innovation Strategy with the Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary stating that India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration and strengthen skills mobility.

"India Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy is timely, and it will be consequential. Its four pillars, embedding Canadian capability in Indian priority sectors, translating knowledge and talent into economic outcomes, deepening and rebalancing two-way mobility, and demonstrating credibility through speed and delivery, resonate strongly with our national priorities," he said

"India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration, strengthen skills mobility and foster innovation that addresses shared global challenges...We see this partnership not just as an education initiative, but it's a shared investment in our shared future," he added.

Speaking about PM Carney's visit earlier, Jayant Chaudhary said it is a strong commitment from both sides, and there is a renewed momentum in the right direction.

"I am hopeful about economic ties and more momentum in increasing our bilateral trade. There are many significant discussions ongoing, and we will see excellent results... Those sectors that have the maximum impact in terms of employment generation and trade with Canada will benefit. Specifically in education, a very high-powered delegation of top universities in Canada came to India, and had deliberations, they met Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

PM Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27 on his first official visit to the country.

He will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and on March 2 hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both leaders will review the progress achieved till date across diverse areas of the India - Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).

They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

The two Prime Ministers will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum scheduled later in the day.

The visit comes at an important juncture in normalization of India-Canada bilateral relations.

The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities.

A MEA release had said earlier that the forthcoming meeting between the leaders will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum and shared vision of India and Canada in building a forward-looking partnership. (ANI)

