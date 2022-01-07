Tehran [Iran], January 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 62,04,224.

The pandemic claimed 19 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,31,821, said the ministry.

A total of 60,48,957 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,060 remained in intensive care units, it added.

By Friday, 6,00,32,419 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 5,24,44,380 who have taken two jabs, and 95,05,625 who have got three shots.

In addition, 4,26,61,568 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.

On December 19, Iran reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the latest figure, a total of 244 cases of the Omicron strain have been detected in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

