Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): A research team at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has discovered a cellular mechanism acting as a "metabolic control system" that regulates energy use and blood sugar levels, paving the way for next-generation treatments for metabolic diseases, diabetes, and even cancer.

The study, led by Prof. Ehud Ohana and PhD student Noa Yehoshua, identified two key transport proteins in liver cells--NaCT and Glut--that work in perfect coordination to monitor nutrient availability and optimise energy management. The findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal that cells actively "negotiate" their nutrient intake rather than passively responding to hormones like insulin.

Also Read | Leticia Paul, 22-Year-Old Lawyer in Brazil, Dies of Anaphylactic Shock After Allergic Reaction to Contrast Agent During CT Scan.

Experiments in mice showed that targeting this synchronised transport system with specific molecules dramatically lowered blood glucose levels by around 20 per cent after a single weekly treatment, highlighting potential therapeutic applications for diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, and cancer. Cancer cells, the researchers note, exploit this system by altering Glut and NaCT expression to promote uncontrolled growth, making the mechanism a promising target for future anti-cancer therapies.

Despite suffering significant damage in the Iranian missile strike on Soroka University Medical Centre in June, Prof. Ohana's lab has fully resumed operations, supported by the university and its Health Sciences faculty.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says There Seems to Be 'Purge or Revolution' in South Korea Ahead of Summit With New President Lee Jae Myung.

BGN Technologies, Ben-Gurion University's commercialisation arm, plans to collaborate with international partners to translate these findings into innovative treatments for millions worldwide. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)