Dubai, Sep 20 (AP) The governor of Iran's Kurdistan province says three people were killed in the unrest that erupted over the death of a Kurdish woman who was being held by the country's morality police.

It marks the first official confirmation of deaths from three days of protests that have spread across the country.

Also Read | Chicago Explosion: Blast in South Austin Building Injures Six (Watch Video).

Esmail Zarei Kousha, who spoke to the semiofficial Fars news agency, blamed the deaths on unnamed armed groups.

He did not identify the victims, but said one was killed in the town of Divandarreh by a weapon not used by Iranian security forces. He said the second body was found in a car near the city of Saqez, where the woman was buried on Saturday, and that the third killing was “completely” suspicious.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: Father Burns 12-Year-Old Son to Death in Karachi for Not Doing School Homework.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran last week and died three days later. The police deny mistreating her and authorities say they are investigating. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)