Muscat [Oman], April 26 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to head back to Islamabad on Sunday following his high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements in Oman's Muscat, CNN reported.

According to CNN, citing an Iranian source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has departed the Omani capital and is expected to arrive shortly at Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad.

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He will have a brief stopover in Pakistan, after which he will travel onwards to Moscow, Russia, as part of his already scheduled three-nation tour.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing crises in West Asia, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

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As per Press TV, the meeting was held at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat, where Araghchi briefed the Omani leadership on Iran's perspective regarding recent developments in the West Asia region.

The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated Oman's role in supporting dialogue and promoting regional stability amid ongoing tensions, Press TV reported.

For his part, Sultan Haitham highlighted Oman's mediation efforts, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve sustainable political solutions and reduce the impact of crises on regional populations.

Araghchi departed from Pakistan's capital of Islamabad late on Saturday before sharing a framework aimed at "permanently ending" the ongoing conflict with the United States in West Asia, outlining its position during discussions with the Pakistani leadership.

In a post on X, following his departure from Islamabad after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Araghchi said that Iran had shared its position on a workable framework to permanently end the war and added that it remains to be seen whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

"Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," the Iranian FM said in his post.

This comes after the Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, leaving Pakistan's ambitious claims of brokering a US-Iran peace deal as part of the second round of negotiations in tatters.

According to a statement issued by Araghchi on Telegram, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained Iran's "principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war" against the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side. (ANI)

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