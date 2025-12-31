New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ireland's security establishment has issued a rare and pointed warning over the potential risks posed by academic and research engagement with China, signalling growing unease about foreign influence within the country's higher education sector.

Irish Military Intelligence has quietly briefed senior university officials about the dangers associated with research collaborations that could compromise national security, as reported by Phayul.

Also Read | China Inaugurates World's Longest Expressway Tunnel in Xinjiang: Tianshan Shengli Tunnel Cuts Urumqi-Korla Travel Time to 3.5 Hours, Sets New Global Engineering Records.

According to Phayul, the warnings emerged after a senior officer from Ireland's Military Intelligence Service (IMIS) spoke to the media about the growing concern surrounding "dual-use" research - academic work that appears civilian but could be repurposed for military or strategic use. The intelligence agency cautioned that advanced research in areas such as artificial intelligence, engineering, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies could be vulnerable to exploitation by foreign states, particularly China.

The intelligence briefings reportedly highlighted risks including espionage, intellectual property theft, cyber intrusions, and covert influence operations. The officer stated that Irish authorities have already disrupted several foreign intelligence activities inside the country, though such actions were handled discreetly to avoid diplomatic fallout and protect sensitive sources.

Also Read | Trump T1 Phone Launch Delayed Again; Donald Trump's USD 499 Gold-Coloured Smartphone Postponed Amid US Government Shutdown and Production Challenges.

China and Russia were identified as the principal actors of concern, reflecting a broader reassessment across Western democracies about academic openness and national security. The warnings have sparked debate within Ireland's political establishment. Taoiseach Micheal Martin acknowledged the seriousness of intelligence assessments but cautioned against portraying China solely as a hostile power. He reiterated Ireland's commitment to maintaining economic ties with Beijing while ensuring appropriate safeguards are in place, as highlighted by Phayul.

Despite this, analysts note that Ireland's growing awareness mirrors similar developments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe, where universities are being urged to reassess foreign partnerships and funding sources.

Concerns are particularly acute in disciplines with strategic or military relevance. Chinese state-linked commentators have criticised the Irish intelligence stance, arguing that it undermines academic freedom and Ireland's tradition of neutrality.

However, security experts counter that vigilance is necessary in an era where geopolitical competition increasingly plays out through technology, research, and education, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)