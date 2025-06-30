New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Global body International Solar Alliance (ISA) will host the CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival in Osaka, Japan from July 3, a statement said on Monday.

These platforms will bring together global leaders, innovators, policymakers, and community champions to advance the global solar transition and foster collaboration across regions, India-headquartered ISA said in a statement.

ISA will host the next editions of its flagship initiatives the CEO Caucus and the International Solar Festival (ISF) at World Expo 2025 in Osaka from July 3-4, 2025.

Launched in 2024, the CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival (ISF) have emerged as key platforms shaping the future of solar energy deployment and innovation.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of New And Renewable Energy (MNRE), it said.

"While India's progress offers a powerful role model for Global South reaching 224 GW of renewable capacity as of April 2025, including 108 GW from solar - these platforms are about global momentum bringing together India, Japan and ISA's 124 member countries by sharing stories, building partnerships, and enabling jobs led solar growth," Ashish Khanna, Director General at International Solar Alliance, said.

