Isfahan [Iran], March 15 (ANI): The central Iranian city of Isfahan was targeted by further raids during the early hours of Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

Visual evidence from the scene, including videos and images verified by the news outlet, showed clouds of thick smoke rising over the city as dawn broke, with one particular video clip capturing military jets flying low over the area.

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These latest incidents follow a series of aerial attacks in the region as hostilities between the Islamic Republic and its adversaries continue to escalate.

In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a barrage of missile strikes against US military installations throughout the region as a reprisal for continuing American-Israeli hostilities, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

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The IRGC stated that this latest phase of the offensive utilised a strategic mix of liquid-fuel and solid-fuel missiles. These weapons were specifically directed at US terrorist army forces stationed at the Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a facility the IRGC claims has served as the "origin of aggressions against the Islamic homeland."

State media noted that the Al Kharj base functioned as a critical staging ground for US F-35 and F-16 fighter jets involved in recent incursions into Iranian territory. Furthermore, the site reportedly houses fuel supply aircraft and serves as the primary hub for American AWACS surveillance planes.

Simultaneously, an operation by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters saw the fiftieth wave of strikes hit several other US terrorist army bases across the Middle East.

These targeted locations included the Al Dhafra Air Base and Fujairah in the UAE, Jufair in Bahrain, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, while early warning radar systems designed to protect the Zionist regime were also engaged.

A spokesperson confirmed that these precision operations were executed by the IRGC Aerospace Force using explosive and precision-strike drones.

The official stated that "our lethal drones are pursuing, point by point, the hiding places of terrorist soldiers of the US army in the region," with the military claiming they will "precisely target every single American terrorist in the region" after gathering intelligence.

In terms of air defence, Tehran announced that four additional enemy drones were intercepted and destroyed in recent hours, bringing the total number of downed enemy aircraft to 118 since the start of the conflict.

However, the IRGC Public Relations department cautioned that the "defeated American-Zionist enemy" has shifted its focus to "cowardly attacks on civilian industries" after failing to overcome Iran's armed forces.

The IRGC highlighted that over the last 48 hours, civilian factories have been targeted, resulting in the deaths of "a number of dear workers who were engaged in production and earning lawful sustenance were martyred while fasting."

Consequently, the IRGC has demanded that the "defeated American regime" evacuate all US industrial facilities in the region, advising residents near factories with American shareholders to leave temporarily.

Adding to the diplomatic pressure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged neighbouring states on Saturday to eject US forces from the Middle East.

He remarked that the regional US security umbrella "has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble," while calling on neighbours "to expel foreign aggressors."

The humanitarian toll remains high, with reports from the Iranian Red Crescent Society indicating that more than 24,500 civilian structures in Iran have suffered damage from US and Israeli bombardment.

This includes nearly 20,000 homes, 4,500 businesses, and 69 schools, with 154 people confirmed dead and hundreds of students and teachers injured.

Operation True Promise 4 was initiated following the February 28 aggression by US and Israeli forces, which targeted mosques, hospitals, and schools.

Since then, the IRGC has deployed a vast array of hardware, including Fattah hypersonic missiles and Khorramshahr-4 missiles carrying warheads of up to two tonnes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)