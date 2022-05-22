Saitama [Japan], May 22 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, Krishna devotees from ISKCON Temple in Tokyo expressed a sense of joy in glorifying Krishna and the Indian culture in foreign countries including Japan.

Expressing exuberance in spreading the Indian culture through Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta across the globe, one of the devotees said, "I have the holy book of Bhagwat Gita with me. I have a keen interest in Indian temples and after a long wait of four years now I have a chance to come here and be a part of the ISKCON community."

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Israel, Switzerland Confirms Monkeypox Cases Amid Global Spread.

Another devotee, Hari Narayanan said, "I have been living in Japan for 25 years and have been associated with ISKCON temple from the very start said, I am very joyous to be a part of ISKCON ."

Moreover, Hitachi Global Sales Director exuded joy in the translation of the Bhagwat Gita into many other languages that are now playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

Also Read | US Shooting: Pakistani-American Man Shoots Dead Wife, Daughter, Mother-in-Law Before Killing Self in Texas.

"We distributed Bhagwat Gita in different languages. We also do social gatherings to celebrate all the festivals by coming together," he added.

Rohan Agarwal, another devotee has an association with the ISKCON temple for 16 years now. One of the female devotees said that among the daily ceremonies that take place at ISKCON is the chanting of Hare Rama Hare Krishna 108 times.

One of the members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness said, "When we are here in the ISKCON Temple we feel like we are in India."

Shri Ram Gopal, another devotee at the temple said, "Wherever we go we do Keertan. Our job is to chant and glorify Krishna. Every town in the world should chant Krishna."

Notably, the ISKCON mandir encourages its devotees to build an eternal relationship with Lord Krishna through love and devotion. Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISKCON and said that it has taught the world the real meaning of faith - zeal, enthusiasm, gaiety, and keeping faith in humanity.

PM Modi while releasing a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada said, "Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries around the world and is spreading the Indian culture. ISKCON has told the world that for India, faith means zeal, enthusiasm, to be in high spirits, and faith in humanity."

Recalling the role of ISKCON during natural disasters faced by the country, the Prime Minister had said, "I remember when there was an earthquake in Kutch in 2001, how ISKCON had stepped forward to serve the people. Whenever the country experienced any calamity, whether it is the tragedy of Uttarakhand or the devastation of cyclones in Odisha and Bengal, ISKCON has worked as a support for the society."

"India can give the world a lot. The biggest example is our knowledge of yoga. The world can benefit from the sustainable lifestyle of India and the science like Ayurveda," he added.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world. He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, informed the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)