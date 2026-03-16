Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that India is the only country shaped by the penance of saints, the sacrifices of brave men and women, and the hard work of farmers, artisans and craftsmen, adding that the nation becomes stronger when every section of society contributes together.

Addressing the Mahayagya and Dharma Sabha organised at Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan's Jalore, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of unity and collective participation in nation-building.

Also Read | West Asia Crisis Disrupts Flights: Over 4,335 Flights Cancelled by Indian Airlines, 1,187 by Foreign Carriers, Govt Tells Lok Sabha.

"India is the only country which has been built through the penance of saints, the sacrifices of brave men and women, the hard work of farmer benefactors, the enterprise of artisans and the handicrafts of craftsmen," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering.

He further noted that when every section of society works together and contributes towards the nation, the vision of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat" becomes a reality.

Also Read | PSTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released at pstet2025.org.

"When every section of society comes together and contributes, it becomes 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. The goal of every person's life should be to build 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was addressing devotees and attendees at the religious event held at the historic temple, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the Mahayagya and Dharma Sabha.

Adityanath highlighted that India's cultural and spiritual traditions have played a significant role in shaping the country's identity and strengthening the sense of unity among people from different backgrounds.

Earlier, on March 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a massive gathering of saints and devotees had assembled in Songal village after many years, highlighting the spiritual significance and historic legacy of the land.

Addressing a Dharm Sabha during a religious programme in Songal village in Haryana's Kaithal, the Chief Minister said he felt privileged to be part of the event and to receive the blessings of saints and devotees gathered at the sacred site.

"After many years, such a massive gathering of saints and devotees has assembled here in Songal. On this sacred land, a land that has demonstrated its influence in every era, I have the privilege today, through this holy Bhandara and Dharm Sabha, to seek your darshan and, through you, to pay my respects to that sacred tradition," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi described the land of Songal as spiritually significant and said that it has played an important role in preserving religious traditions over the years. According to him, gatherings of saints and devotees help strengthen the spiritual and cultural heritage of the country and inspire people to follow the path of faith and service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)