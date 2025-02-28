Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 28 (ANI): The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) India has not filed a legal case related to Bangladesh, the organisation said in a media statement.

Recently, various media outlets have mentioned ISKCON India in connection with a legal case related to Bangladesh. However, the religious organisation said the information was not accurate.

Also Read | Ursula von der Leyen Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Hosting EU College of Commissioners, Says 'We Value Our Partnership With India'.

"Firstly, ISKCON India has not filed this case. ISKCON is a religious and non-political organization that does not interfere in the political or internal matters of any country in any manner", the statement said.

"Secondly, the individual who filed the case is not an officer of ISKCON. He is a well-wisher who supports some of the activities at our Ludhiana branch as a part of the steering committee, which includes many other residents of Ludhiana", it added.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: Several Feared Dead, Dozens Injured in Deadly Explosion During Friday Prayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Watch Video).

"As part of our activities, we often assign various roles to respected local individuals. However, it is important to note that such individuals are not official representatives or office bearers of ISKCON", the statement said.

"Therefore, their personal decision or action should not be considered as those of ISKCON, nor do they reflect the organization's policies", it said, without mentioning which case they referred to.

"ISKCON India remains committed to its religious, social, and humanitarian activities and will continue to work for peace, harmony, and service", the statement signed by Yudhistir Govinda Das, Country Director of Communications of ISKCON India, said.

ISKCON previously, in December of last year, expressed concern over the violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, as cases of vandalism of Hindu temples had emerged in the neighbouring country.

Governing Body Commissioner of ISKCON Gauranga Das requested the then Bangladesh government to provide security to citizens and protect Hindu Temples.

"ISKCON is very concerned about this situation in Bangladesh, and we are very concerned about the safety of all the Hindu minorities. We request the Bangladesh government and all the officials there to provide complete security to all the citizens, especially the minorities. All our temples there where all the citizens voluntarily pray according to their religion, those temples should be protected, those idols should be protected, and those devotees should be protected," Das said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)