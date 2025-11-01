Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): Following the release of two fallen hostages by Hamas earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced Thursday night that the remains were confirmed to be Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper.

Baruch, 27, from Kibbutz Be'eri, was taken captive on October 7, 2023, during a Hamas assault that killed his grandmother, Geula, and brother, Edan. The family had fled their home after it was attacked with grenades and set on fire.

Baruch returned briefly to retrieve his asthmatic brother's inhaler and was captured, while Edan was killed. In January 2024, the IDF confirmed Baruch had died during a failed rescue operation. Soldiers entering a building to save another hostage encountered him instead, and gunfire from Hamas -- and possibly Israeli forces -- claimed his life.

Cooper, 85, of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was seized the same day along with his wife, Nurit, who was released sixteen days later. Cooper's death was confirmed in June 2024 through intelligence assessments. Earlier, Hamas had claimed he died in an Israeli airstrike, but the IDF's findings suggested he had been shot months earlier.

Born in Haifa in 1938, Cooper was among the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz and had lived there since 1957. An economist by profession, he spent decades composing poetry and songs. He is survived by his wife, four children, and 11 grandchildren.

Forensic experts are continuing to examine the remains to learn more details about the circumstances of their deaths.

Around 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The remains of 11 more hostages are still in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

