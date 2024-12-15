Jerusalem [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers eliminated dozens of Palestinian terrorists in Beit Hanoun, an area of northern Gaza where Hamas has been trying to regroup, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Sunday.

The raid was based on intelligence about the presence of Hamas in the area. Dozens were killed by airstrikes and ground forces, while others were arrested.

Also Read | Cyclone Chido Update: 14 Killed in French Territory of Mayotte As Storm Causes Severe Damage, French Minister Bruno Retailleau Set To Visit Island.

Israeli forces discovered and destroyed numerous weapons, including explosives and cluster munitions.

A separate raid eliminated a Hamas squad planning attacks on Israeli forces.

Also Read | Martial Law Probe in South Korea: Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Chief of Capital Defence Command Lee Jin-woo.

In addition, Air Force jets on Sunday also struck a Hamas command and control complex that previously served as a health clinic, the IDF said, adding that many weapons were stored there.

The army said it took steps to mitigate harming civilians, including using precision weapons and aerial surveillance.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)