Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel said Wednesday it thwarted another attempt to breach its maritime blockade of Gaza, intercepting a flotilla of nine vessels organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The boats, carrying about 100 activists, had sailed from Italy two weeks ago.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," the Foreign Ministry tweeted. "The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly."

Also Read | UK Phone Theft Bust: Know How One Stolen iPhone Helped Police To Uncover Smuggling up to 40,000 Stolen Phones From UK to China.

The interception follows a series of similar maritime confrontations in recent weeks. On Thursday, Israel stopped the 42-ship Global Sumud Flotilla, which carried 479 activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Nearly all of those detained have since been deported.

Documents found in Gaza and released by Israel's Foreign Ministry traced direct Hamas involvement in organizing and financing the Sumud flotilla to break the Israeli blockade of the Strip. Israel said the boats carried no aid and accused participants of seeking confrontation rather than delivering humanitarian relief.

Also Read | California Designates Diwali As State Holiday After Pennsylvania and Connecticut; Indian Community in US Hails Decision.

Only seven activists remain in custody, including a Spanish national accused of biting an Israel Prison Service officer.

Israel and Egypt have maintained restrictions on Gaza to prevent weapons smuggling since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. Since then, Palestinian activists have periodically launched flotillas to challenge the blockade. In 2011, an independent UN inquiry into the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident criticized Israeli forces for using excessive force but upheld the blockade's legality.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)