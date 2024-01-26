Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen spoke with the Minister of the Environment and Energy of Greece, Theodoros Skylakakis.

During the conversation, they agreed on increasing cooperation in projects shared by both countries, among other things in the underwater electric cable that will connect Israel to Cyprus and from there to Greece and the Israel-Europe natural gas pipeline project.

Also Read | NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter: Aircraft Operated on Mars for Over Three Years, Ends Mission After Suffering Rotor Damage.

In addition, they agreed that during the next few weeks Skylakakis will visit Israel, during which he will sign an agreement in the energy fields discussed in the conversation.

Minister Cohen: "We are connecting Israel to Europe through Greece, diversifying Europe's energy sources in the midst of the energy crisis and strengthening Israel's position in the region." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | GenAI Investments: US FTC Probing Microsoft, Google and Others, Issues Order To Provide Information About Their Investment in GenAI Companies Like OpenAI and Anthropic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)