Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Monday held a discussion with senior IDF officers – mainly generals – on the controversy surrounding the growing number of IDF reservists who are threatening to refuse to report for duty when called up in protest over the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to push through a controversial judicial reform program.

“I see great importance in these talks, a very deep process is going on here for Israeli society, and we have a heavy national responsibility for the security of the country and its citizens in one of the most complex periods,” Halevi told those in attendance.

Also Read | Pakistan Witnesses 18 Suicide Attacks in First Seven Months of 2023: Report .

He added that “this is the time for the commanders to show leadership and responsibility and to act responsibly, sensibly and sensitively towards the subordinates when required, along with a high level of preparedness for the security challenges we face.”

On the ongoing political debate, the Chief of Staff reiterated his previous declarations that the military must be apolitical saying, “everyone has an opinion that is equally important, we as uniformed officers are not involved in that.”

Also Read | UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to List of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

Halevi also stated that “We embrace the reservists wherever they are, we praise those who chose to report under any conditions and we call on everyone to return and report. That’s right and that’s how it should be.”

Both Chief of Staff Halevi and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have warned the government that the threat of refusal to serve in the IDF reserves is harming the IDF’s readiness and Israel’s security.

The reservists in question charge that the judicial reforms will end democracy in Israel by stripping its Supreme Court of the power to serve as a “check” on government actions. Therefore, they assert, they will no longer be obligated to perform military service. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)