Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli researchers have uncovered a potential game-changer in the fight against invasive candidiasis, a severe fungal infection that is often fatal to hospitalised and immunocompromised patients.

Candidiasis is an infection caused by the fungus Candida, a type of yeast that normally resides in various parts of the body, including the mouth, throat, gut, and genital area, without causing any harm if diagnosed and treated promptly. However, under certain conditions, such as a weakened immune system, hormonal changes, or the use of antibiotics, Candida can overgrow and spread through the bloodstream to other organs and become life-threatening.

Invasive candidiasis poses a significant threat to individuals with compromised immune systems, with mortality rates reaching up to 25 percent in affected populations.

However, researchers at Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot have identified a species of yeast that may revolutionize preventive measures against Candidiasis. Their findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Led by Professor Steffen Jung, the study sheds light on the discovery of a yeast strain capable of outcompeting Candida albicans, the fungus responsible for invasive candidiasis, within the gut. Named Kazachstania weizmannii in honor of the Weizmann Institute's founder, Dr. Chaim Weizmann, this yeast species exhibits a remarkable ability to reside harmlessly in the intestines of mice and humans, potentially offering a natural defense mechanism against candidiasis.

The invasive condition arises when Candida albicans breaches the body's defenses, infiltrating the bloodstream and internal organs. While benign in its usual state, Candida albicans can become opportunistic under specific circumstances, leading to severe infections that are notoriously challenging to treat.

The Weizmann Institute's study originated when researchers observed that some laboratory mice appeared resistant to colonization by Candida albicans, hosting instead a previously unidentified yeast species. Recognizing the potential significance of this finding, the researchers delved deeper into investigating the novel yeast's properties.

"By virtue of its ability to successfully compete with C. albicans in the mouse gut, K. weizmannii reduced the presence of C. albicans and mitigated candidiasis development in immunosuppressed animals," Jung said. "This competition between Kazachstania and Candida species might possibly have therapeutic value for the management of human diseases caused by C. albicans."

Moreover, preliminary analyses of human gut samples revealed the presence of Kazachstania weizmannii and related species, hinting at a potential role in maintaining gut health and preventing candidiasis in humans. Further study is required to validate these findings and explore the therapeutic implications for human disease management, the researchers said.

The study's lead author, Jarmila Sekeresova Kralova, emphasized the potential therapeutic value of harnessing the natural competition between Kazachstania weizmannii and Candida albicans. Leveraging this biological rivalry could offer a novel approach to mitigating the devastating impact of invasive candidiasis on vulnerable patients. (ANI/TPS)

