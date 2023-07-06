Baku [Azerbaijan], July 6 (ANI): Urging the two parties to cease violence and avoid unilateral actions on the ground, India said that it remains committed to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine for achieving peace in the region.

The statement was given by Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, at the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He said that India has had a long-standing relationship with Palestine based on deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that only a negotiated two-State solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, taking into consideration Israel's legitimate security concerns, can deliver lasting peace. In this regard, we reiterate the need for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations between the parties on all final status issues," the Indian Secretary said.

He further said that the absence of such negotiations and the lack of a clear political horizon for the peaceful resolution of the conflict has consequences for both Israel and Palestine.

India further urged the parties to cease violence and avoid unilateral actions on the ground, which undercut the viability of the two-State solution, and furthers the trust deficit between the parties.

"Palestinians continue to face severe economic and humanitarian hardships. Unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population must be prioritized. Towards this end, India supports the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)," the Secretary further said.

He appreciated steps taken by UNRWA n enhancing transparency in its operations and adherence to the UN standards in humanitarian services and urge utmost diligence on the part of the agency to ensure that aid is only used for the purposes intended.

"India enhanced its annual contribution to the agency to 5 million USD in 2018 and has thus far contributed about 30 million USD over the years," added the Secretary.

India further stated that its support for the Palestinian people will continue and it remains committed to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine for achieving peace in the region.

"India, over the years, has also continued to remain a committed development partner of Palestine, supporting its nation-building efforts. We are actively engaged in extending technical and developmental assistance to improve the lives of the Palestinian people. Our developmental support to the people of Palestine will continue," he said.

He added, "Although we have reservations on some aspects of our Declaration, India remains committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine to achieve a two-state solution. Lasting peace in the region can be achieved only when there is a peaceful settlement to the question of Palestine". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)