Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI): The Israeli police arrested 16 people in Tel Aviv who were holding large protests demanding the release of hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

The police said in a statement on Friday that the protestors were arrested for "for disruption of traffic and road blockages."

The police have also imposed an additional nine fines totalling 1,000 shekels (USD 270) for creating disturbances and blocking traffic.

"There were large amounts of protestors who disrupted public order by igniting fires, toppling police barriers, obstructing roads, and scuffling with law enforcement: 16 disorderly individuals were arrested and 9 citations of 1000 shekels (USD 270) were written for disruption of traffic and road blockages," the statement read.

CNN reported citing a video from the spot showing police using a water cannon to disperse protesters on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and arresting at least one person, who was taken into a police vehicle.

The footage shows a number of protesters standing in front of the water cannon, chanting: "We will not give up until things get better."

Israel Police encouraged protesters in Tel Aviv to obey the law and avoid violent protests in a separate statement released on Saturday and posted on X.

Police add that all roads have been opened as the demonstrations have concluded, Times of Israel reported.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after Hamas carried out a massive terror attack against Israel on October 7, killing over 1200 people, taking around 250 people hostage, and even committing sexual assault against civilians.

In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting the Hamas terror units in the Gaza Strip. However, the operation also led to high civilian casualties. According to the Gaza ministry, more than 32,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

However, pressure has mounted on PM Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages, with several protests being held across the country calling for his resignation. (ANI)

