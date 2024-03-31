Mumbai, March 31: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be holding a significant gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today, with leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) set to participate in the ‘maharally’. This comes in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, with the AAP aiming to mobilise support against what they term a ‘dictatorship’ of the ruling government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the BJP's booth level 'karyakartas' or workers in Kerala through the Namo App and praised them for the hardwork they were putting in for the coming Lok Sabha polls. On Saturday, the BJP released the names of 11 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The eighth list features several individuals who recently joined the party — such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur. Meanwhile, former Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar.

The fissure within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has deepened after Congress leader Naseem Khan said his party wanted "friendly fights" in six Lok Sabha seats. However, Congress's allies NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed the proposition, saying it would divide the votes and benefit the BJP. A friendly fight would entail the candidates of the alliance partners not campaigning against each other and only targeting the BJP.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein are among 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls, an official said on Saturday. Khandu and nine others were elected unopposed following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told reporters here.

Dutch Police said they arrested a man who walked out of the club in Ede, Netherlands, where people were taken hostages for several hours on Saturday. "The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," said the police, adding that they cannot share more information. As per a report by Reuters news agency, the man who exited the club wore a balaclava mask. He walked out of the club with his hands in the air and was detained by police, said the agency.

The Joe Biden administration has authorised the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets worth billions of dollars to Israel despite the US voicing its concerns about an anticipated military offensive in Gaza's Rafah by Israeli forces. Joe Biden on Friday acknowledged "the pain being felt" by many Arab Americans over the war in Gaza and over US support of Israel and its military offensive that has left Arabs, Muslims and anti-war activists angry and disappointed.