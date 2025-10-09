Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 (ANI/TPS): Following the guidance of the political echelon, thousands of police officers, volunteers and fighters will take part in security, escort and public order missions and will be deployed at various points and sites, in accordance with the outline of the agreement for a Gaza ceasefire and the operation for the return of Israeli hostages to be called "Return to Their Border."

"The forces are prepared and ready for any scenario, in all sectors and in accordance with situation assessments, while maintaining the safety of the kidnapped and their families throughout the country," said the Israel Police.

Also Read | Japan Flu Outbreak: Government Declares Epidemic As Asian Country Reports 4,030 Influenza Cases in 1 Week; Schools, Kindergartens and Childcare Centres Closed.

"The Police Command, the police officers, the fighters and the volunteers are committed to the sensitive national mission with dedication and pride, and hope and expect the return of all the kidnapped to the bosom of their families and to the entire people of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)