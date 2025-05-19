Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the domestic industrial output price index decreased by 0.1 per cent in April 2025 compared to March 2025 (base: average 2020 = 100.0).

The index excluding fuels increased by 0.2 per cent in April 2025 compared to March 2025 (base: average 2020 = 100.0).

In the last 12 months (April 2025 compared to April 2024), the domestic industrial output price index decreased by 0.6 per cent, and the index excluding fuels increased by 1.9 per cent.

This month, fuel prices decreased by 2.8 per cent. In the last 12 months (April 2025 compared to April 2024), fuel prices decreased by 18.1 per cent.

The Mining and Quarrying Price Index for Domestic Destinations increased by 0.5 per cent in April 2025 compared to March 2025 (base: 2020 average = 100.0). In the last 12 months (April 2025 compared to April 2024), the index decreased by 1 per cent. (ANI/TPS)

