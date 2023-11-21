Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Ministry said Monday night that, following the latest statements made by South African officials, the Ambassador of Israel to Pretoria has been recalled to Jerusalem for consultations.

A few days ago, South Africa's ruling party the African National Congress (ANC) called for the country to sever diplomatic ties with Israel.

ANC spokeswoman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said, "We cannot sit back and watch the genocidal actions of the Israeli regime."

Israel's move comes two weeks after South Africa recalled its diplomats from Israel. (ANI/TPS)

