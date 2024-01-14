Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 (ANI/TPS): Hamas is working to advance terror attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Israeli security authorities said on Saturday night.

A statement issued by the Mossad, Israel Security Agency and Israel Defence Forces said that a continuing intelligence effort had revealed "considerable" information proving that Hamas "acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world."

Also Read | Australia Slams Elon Musk-Owned X for Massive Cuts in Trust, Safety Teams.

Last month, Danish and German authorities arrested seven suspects acting on behalf of Hamas to attack civilians on European soil.

The Israeli security agencies said on Saturday that the ongoing operation had uncovered "a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas's terrorist activities... including details of areas of action, targets for attacks and those involved in implementing the activity--from Hamas commanders in Lebanon to the last attackers in the operational infrastructure, as well as information on the intention to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, the acquisition of UAVs and the use of elements from criminal organisations in Europe."

Also Read | US Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Kills Boyfriend's Baby Girl by Force-Feeding Her Metal Screws, Batteries and Nail Paint Remover in Pennsylvania, Held.

The statement noted that Hamas "draws inspiration" from the global terrorist activity of Iran, which aims to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets "at any price."

"The Mossad, the ISA and the IDF, in conjunction with the international security and enforcement bodies, will continue their efforts to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, and to settle accounts with them everywhere in the world, on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people," added the statement.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)