Tel Aviv [Israel], April 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Culture and Sport reported that a record number of requests for government support for activities have been made for 2024, attributing this to a reduction in the bureaucratic burden placed on sports associations.

The ministry said 990 such requests were submitted so far in 2024 to it through Merkava, the government system.

Further to the reform carried out in the sports budget during the year 2019, as part of which starting in 2024 and after the transition order, the sports association was required to submit applications through the government system, the Merkava, in order to assist the sports associations, to make additions and corrections to the required documents until 10.4.2024 (the last day for submitting documents).

Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar: "The Ministry of Culture and Sports constantly continues to work thoroughly and faithfully for the sports associations. It is important to us that the various associations avoid such and various bureaucratic problems and be able to continue their activities in the world of sports in the best possible way." (ANI/TPS)

