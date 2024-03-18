Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - a gage of inflation - increased in Israel by 0.4 per cent in February 2024, compared to January 2024. It was 105.4 points compared to 105 points in the previous month (base: average 2022 = 100.0 points). The CPI excluding housing increased 0.7 per cent and was 104.9 points. The CPI the excluding vegetables and fruit and the CPI excluding energy increased 0.3 per cent and were 105.1 and 105.2 points, respectively.

The CBS reported that prices of the following groups increased in particular: fruit 10.7 per cent, footwear 1.4 per cent, culture and entertainment 1.2 per cent, miscellaneous 1 per cent, dwelling maintenance 0.9 per cent and food, furniture and household equipment 0.7 per cent, each.

Prices of the following groups, in contrast, decreased in particular: clothing 2.5 per cent, and owned dwellings services 0.6 per cent.

Since the start of the year the CPI increased 0.4 per cent, said the CBS. The CPI excluding housing increased 0.6 per cent, the CPI excluding fruit and vegetables increased 0.3 per cent and the CPI excluding energy increased 0.2 per cent.

Over the past 12 months (February 2024 compared to February 2023) the CPI increased 2.5 per cent. The CPI excluding housing and the CPI excluding energy increased 2.5 per cent, each. The CPI excluding vegetables and fruit increased 2.2 per cent.

In February 2024 the seasonally adjusted CPI increased 0.2 per cent, the seasonally adjusted CPI excluding housing and the seasonally adjusted CPI excluding vegetables, fruit and housing increased 0.4 per cent, each.

Based on the trend data for the period November 2023 - February 2024, the annual pace of increase in the CPI was 1.7 per cent, the annual pace of increase CPI excluding vegetables, fruit and housing was 1.7 per cent. The annual pace of increase in the CPI excluding housing was 2.3 per cent. (ANI/TPS)

