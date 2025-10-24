Tel Aviv [Israel], October 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Thursday night an Israel Air Force fighter jet attacked a Hezbollah weapons warehouse in the Nabatieh region in South Lebanon, which was used by the terrorist organization to promote and carry out terrorist plots against the State of Israel.

"The terrorist organization Hezbollah continues its attempts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure throughout the State of Lebanon, while endangering Lebanese citizens and using them as human shields," said the IDF.

"The existence of this terrorist infrastructure constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," it added. (ANI/TPS)

