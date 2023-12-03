Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military shelled locations in Syria and Lebanon where rocket launches were detected this morning.

No Israelis were injured from either barrage.

Also overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah. The rocket landed in an open area causing no damage. (ANI/TPS)

