Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure presented an update to the roadmap for meeting the target of 30 per cent renewable energy in 2030 - over 88 per cent of the steps set to meet the target have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented; in order to meet the target, the annual installation rate must be increased by approximately 40 per cent to approximately 1,400 megawatts.

The average installation rate in recent years has been 1,000 megawatts per year, but to meet the targets, the installation rate must be accelerated by approximately 40 per cent to 1,400 megawatts per year. These data highlight the magnitude of the challenge and the need for significant steps to ensure the success of the plan.

The report also emphasizes the critical contribution of renewable energies to the energy security of the State of Israel, with the decentralization of production facilities, diversification of energy sources, and maintaining the continuity and reliability of supply being cornerstones of the ministry's policy.

These steps ensure stability in routine and emergency situations and strengthen Israel's energy independence. The next update of the roadmap is expected to be carried out within the framework of a comprehensive strategic plan for renewable energies for 2035, work on which began in January 2025. (ANI/TPS)

