Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel's education system will mark the Day of Appreciation for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) wounded and victims of terror and learn about the journey of coping and hope on Sunday, December 7, 2025, with value-based activities, personal meetings, emotional preparations, and tours of sites of remembrance and heroism across the country.

The Day of Appreciation initiative began with the Bnei Akiva religious youth movement and later became a government backed program. Familiarizing students with the stories of the wounded allows them to understand the human meaning behind national events and see how personal coping becomes a source of inspiration and resilience.

During the day, elementary schools will hold activities to honor the wounded and lead educational initiatives accordingly. In high schools and high schools, there will be personal meetings with the wounded and injured, visits to sites of remembrance and heroism, visits to warrior homes, community projects and volunteer activities. The sequence of preparation, meeting and processing allows students to process the experience and turn it into a living lesson on personal resilience and civic responsibility.

Also as part of the Day of Appreciation, a national marching day, "Marching and Saluting," will also be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The march will take place along the Israel Trail as part of the Shelah and Yedi Ha'aretz tours, during which the students will meet the wounded in the field and express appreciation and gratitude. (ANI/TPS)

